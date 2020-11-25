BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The large anti-submarine ship Admiral Vinogradov stopped the US Navy destroyer “John McCain” after it reportedly entered its territorial waters near the Gulf of Peter the Great.
The incident occurred in the Gulf of Peter the Great in the Far East at 06:17(Moscow time), the details were reported by the Ministry of Defense.
The department clarified that the US Navy destroyer went 2 km beyond the border line, invading the territorial waters of the Russian Federation. The Russian military warned the Americans that they were ready for a ramming maneuver.
“The Admiral Vinogradov, a large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet, which is directly tracking the American destroyer, warned the foreign ship through the international communication channel about the inadmissibility of such actions and the possibility of using a ramming maneuver to force the intruder out of the territorial waters,” the Defense Ministry said.
After that, the John McCain immediately went into neutral waters: “the American destroyer did not make repeated attempts to enter them.”
Earlier in October, China announced the violation of the country’s territorial waters by a US warship, which caused an uproar and resulted in Beijing issuing a strongly-worded warning to Washington about such breaches.
Source: RuVesna.Su
