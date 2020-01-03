The head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, has been killed in a strike near Baghdad International Airport by Trump’s direction to ‘deter future Iranian attacks’, according to Pentagon.
The Quds Force leader had reportedly arrived at Baghdad International Airport after traveling from Lebanon. He was traveling in the same vehicle as the commander of Kata’eb Hezbollah, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, when a U.S. drone carried out the attack.
Video footage showing the immediate aftermath of the attack quickly spread across several social media platforms; it would show smoke billowing from the site of the attack and flames from the destroyed vehicle.
