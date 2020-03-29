Saudi military officials said that two missiles fired toward civilian targets in the early hours of Sunday morning had been intercepted and that there were no reported injuries or deaths, according to the Saudi state-run SPA news agency.

Twitter users shared video of what is claimed to be debris left behind of an interceptor missile after an attack against against Riyadh and Jizan.

Earlier, ​Colonel Turki al-Malki, a Saudi-led coalition spokesman, confirmed the interception of the missiles, and said that the rocket interceptions “caused some shrapnel due to the destruction of the two missiles”.

Source: Sputnik

