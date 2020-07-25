BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in southwestern Syria on Friday, following allegations of artillery shells being fired into the occupied Golan Heights.

According to the Israeli Army spokesperson, the IDF targeted several posts belonging to the Syrian Army in the Al-Quneitra Governorate, which they said was in response to the artillery shells that fell in the occupied Golan Heights earlier in the day.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense said that the Israeli attack targeted the border town of Hader, resulting in the hospitalization of two SAA soldiers who were posted in the area.

A video was released shortly after the attack, showing the flames from the Israeli helicopter missiles that struck the Syrian Army’s positions in Al-Quneitra.

