BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Russian Armed Forces carried out a devastating attack on the militant oil sites in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Friday evening.
According to a source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Russian Armed Forces fired guided missiles towards the militant smuggling sites near the city of Jarabalus.
The source said the missiles targeted the militant oil sites between the towns of Al-Kousa and ‘Ayn Al-Bayda in the Jarabulus countryside.
A video released after the Russian military’s attack showed the devastation that was caused to the militant oil sites, including their tankers, which are used to smuggle oil to neighboring Turkey.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on the attack, but it appears that Moscow was sending a message to Ankara and its allied militants, as they have rarely targeted this part of the country.
The Russian attack comes at a time when Turkey has increased their support to Azerbaijan in their ongoing conflict with the Armenian forces in the Karabakh region.
