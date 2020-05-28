BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The U.S. military was forced to re-route in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, when villagers in the Al-Hasakah Governorate obstructed their path along a main road near the town of Tal Tamr.
According to reports, the villagers of Al-Qahira and Dishasha gathered along the road leading to their villages to block the U.S. military from traveling to their intended destination.
As a result of this move, the U.S. military was forced to turn around and find another route to take in order to reach their destination inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
While the U.S. military was approaching the villages, however, their vehicles were pelted with rocks by children who were gathering for the roadblock; this footage was released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shortly after the incident.
