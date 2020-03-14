The US military conducted retaliatory airstrikes across Iraq, targeting facilities of the Kataib Hezbollah, attempting to destroy weapons allegedly used by Iran-backed militias against coalition forces.

The US Department of Defence said in a statement that Thursday’s strikes were “defensive, proportional, and in direct response” to the threat posed by Iranian-backed Shia militia groups.

​Several short clips alleging the Pentagon’s responsive strikes surfaced on social media later in the day. The first vague and shaky video shows the alleged moment of a projectile’s detonation. An eyewitness who caught the bombardment on video, attempts to flee the dangerous area.

​Another clip is more dubious. In a night video claiming to depict “U.S air strikes”, a sound alleged to be that of low-flying jets is audible. The quality of the video does not clearly indicate the region and the circumstances of the subject matter.

​A third video alleges tightened security around the US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, where a majority of government offices are located. There has been no official statement issued by any actor regarding the videos.

 

Source: Sputnik

ALSO READ  US bombs Hashd Al-Shaabi base along Syrian border
