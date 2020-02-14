BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – A Syrian military helicopter was shot down (video at bottom of article) by the jihadist rebels in western Aleppo amid a new push by the militants to retake the areas they lost.

According to a field report, the Syrian military chopper was flying over the newly captured areas, when it was hit by missile fired by Turkish-backed militants in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

A video was released shortly after the incident, showing the moment the militant anti-aircraft missile hit the Syrian military chopper.

The downing of this military chopper marks the second time in three days that the Syrian Armed Forces have lost a helicopter in northwestern Syria.

At the same time, the militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions around Talat Qurtuba in a bid to recapture these important hills at the outskirts of western Aleppo.

The jihadist rebels have reported the capture of Talat Qurtaba; however, it has not been confirmed by the Syrian Arab Army.

