BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The “Sirte and Al-Jafrah Security and Protection Operations Room” of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), on Monday, said that its forces on the Zamzam axis captured a Russian-made Mi-8T helicopter belonging to the Libyan National Army (LNA).
They said in a statement published on its Facebook page that the control operation of the aircraft came as a result of a monitoring process some time ago during an emergency landing south of Abu Gurayn, and continuing to follow it until it was reached and transported.
The operations room indicated that this aircraft is used to transport ammunition and soldiers.
The deputy commander of the Zamzam axis, Ahmed bin Suwaid, in the Sirte and Jafrah Operations Room, stated that his forces, after struggling at first, were able to pull the aircraft across the difficult terrain.
He stated that “the aircraft is not 100 percent intact,” indicating that the chopper can be rehabilitated and used for civilian and military purposes, represented in transporting the wounded.
