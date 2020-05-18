BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces captured the strategic Al-Watiyah Airbase in western Libya on Monday, following a fierce battle with the Libyan National Army (LNA).
According to the official media page for the GNA’s operation, their forces captured the Al-Watiyah Airbase on Monday after heavily bombing the installation prior to storming the area.
Following its capture, the Government of National Accord forces released a video showing their troops inside the Al-Watiyah Airbase.
The Libyan National Army has yet to comment on the capture of the Al-Watiyah Airbase by the Turkish-backed forces.
The LNA managed to fend off the GNA for more than a month at the Al-Watiyah Airbase before they finally conceded the installation to the Turkish-backed forces.
At the same time, the LNA has managed to score their own advance near the capital city, Tripoli, capturing a number of points from the GNA troops and the Syrian mercenaries.
