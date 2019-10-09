BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces began their attack on northern Syria Wednesday, targeting several sites belonging to both the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Using mostly airstrikes and artillery shells, the Turkish Armed Forces repeatedly struck the defenses of the Kurdish-led troops in the Al-Raqqa, Aleppo, and Al-Hasakah governorates.

As shown in the videos below, one of the primary targets for the Turkish Armed Forces was the SDF-held border town of Ras Al-‘Ayn, which is located in northwestern Al-Hasakah.

