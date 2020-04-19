BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) shot down two Turkish unmanned aircraft on Friday, the first in Wadi Dinar and the second between the Tenaiy Valley and Nesma, the LNA command announced.
Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, the official spokesman for the Libyan National Army, has stated that the Syrian mercenaries in Libya are suffering great losses and that the Turkish intelligence is ready to publish any fake news with the aim of distracting them from their heavy losses.
For its part, the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States expressed its condemnation of the continued military operations in Libya and the dangerous escalation in the intensity of the fighting between the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army.
The recent fighting has been concentrated in the northwestern part of the country, where the GNA forces are currently on the offensive near the city of Tarhuna.
