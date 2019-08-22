BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entered the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun from all axes on Wednesday after the jihadist rebels were forced to withdraw due to a series of losses.

The Syrian Army was filmed inside the western sector of Khan Sheikhoun on Thursday after securing some neighborhoods.

The Syrian Army is now working to clear all explosives left behind by the jihadist rebels inside of Khan Sheikhoun.

