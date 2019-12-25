BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently scored a big advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, marking the first time in two months that they have captured several sites in northwestern Syria.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division and 5th Corps, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to capture more than 40 towns and villages over the week, putting them at the outskirts of the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in southern Idlib.
As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to besiege the Turkish Armed Forces at their observation post in the town of Al-Sarman.
Below is a video that was released by Russia Today on Wednesday; it shows the operation that led to the Syrian Army besieging the Turkish observation post in southeast Idlib.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.