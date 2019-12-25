BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently scored a big advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, marking the first time in two months that they have captured several sites in northwestern Syria.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division and 5th Corps, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to capture more than 40 towns and villages over the week, putting them at the outskirts of the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in southern Idlib.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to besiege the Turkish Armed Forces at their observation post in the town of Al-Sarman.

Below is a video that was released by Russia Today on Wednesday; it shows the operation that led to the Syrian Army besieging the Turkish observation post in southeast Idlib.

