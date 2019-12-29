BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the village of Al-Halbah during their large-scale assault to seize the key town of Jarjanaz in southeastern Idlib.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army was able to take hold of Al-Halbah after overrunning the jihadist defenses south of Jarjanaz.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) released a new video on Sunday of the Syrian Arab Army capturing the village from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.

Since capturing Al-Halbah and Jarjanaz, the Syrian Arab Army has faced heavy attacks on a daily basis from the jihadist rebels.

In particular, the jihadist rebels launched two separate attacks at the Jarjanaz axis on Saturday; however, both of the infiltration attempts were repelled by the Syrian Arab Army.

