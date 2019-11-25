BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces have been launched dozens of airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate these last 24 hours, as they continue their aerial campaign over this region of northwestern Syria.

According to reports, the Russian and Syrian warplanes heavily targeted several sites in southern Idlib on Sunday, with the majority of their strikes taking place near Kafr Nabl and Ma’arat Al-Na’asan.

In the first video released on Sunday, the warplanes can be seen targeting a number of sites in southern Idlib, resulting in several explosions.

In the second video, the warplanes can be seen destroying the headquarters of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the town of Ma’arat Al-Na’asan.

