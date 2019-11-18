BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful offensive in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Sunday.

Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack on Saturday night by storming several sites in the Zuwayqat Mountains; this would result in the eventual capture of this area by the troops in the morning hours.

However, following the capture of the Zuwayqat Mountains, the Syrian Army was deadlocked in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels at the last points before the southern entrance of Kabani.

Ultimately, the Syrian Arab Army was unable to bypass the jihadist defenses; this resulted in their subsequent withdrawal from all of the captured areas.

Below is a short video showing the Syrian Arab Army’s attack on the Kabani axis:

