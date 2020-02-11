BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on the verge of imposing full control over the strategic Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5) for the first time since 2012.

READ ALSO: Russian Ambassador Slams Latest Israeli Attacks on Damascus

According to the latest reports from this front, the Syrian Arab Army is only a small distance away from taking full control of the last jihadist positions along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway.

In a video released this morning, RT Arabic shows footage from the areas the Syrian Arab Army recently took control of in southern Aleppo, including some sites on the Aleppo-Damascus Highway and its surroundings.

Advertisements