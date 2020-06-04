BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Air Force carried out an attack on western Syria from Lebanese airspace this evening, hitting a research facility near the city of Masyaf.

According to a military source near the scene of the attack, the Syrian air defenses were activated after a number of Israeli missiles were tracked from Lebanese airspace.

The source said some of the missiles managed to hit the scientific research center, causing some damage to the facility.

He was unable to confirm any casualties at this time, as the Syrian civil defense units are still helping put out fires around the building.

Video footage of the attack was captured by several people nearby and released during the attack (see below);

