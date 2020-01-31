BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man on Tuesday after a three-day battle against the jihadist rebels in eastern Idlib.

Since capturing Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, the Syrian Arab Army has been combing through the city and its plethora of tunnels that were dug by the jihadist rebels.

