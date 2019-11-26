BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a big advance in southeastern Idlib on Monday after resuming their offensive against the jihadist rebels east of the Hama-Idlib Highway.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) and 5th Legion, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture several areas from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham after overrunning the latter’s positions early in the day.
According to the military’s field report from southeastern Idlib, their forces managed to capture the towns of Zarzour and Umm Khalakhil, while also taking hold of several points in the area.
Once these sites were secured, the Syrian Arab Army began pushing north of Zarzour in a bid to capture the nearby town of of Freiji.
While the Syrian Army did capture Freiji, they did position themselves at the south axis of the town, as they prepare to storm the area in the coming days.
