BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a new advance in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Sunday, seizing the ICARDA Farms and several other points along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

In a video released on Monday, the Ali Taha Regiment of the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) can be seen in the ICARDA area after capturing it from the jihadist rebels in southern Aleppo on Sunday.

