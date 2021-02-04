BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – Last night, the Israeli Air Force fired several missiles toward the southern region of Syria, prompting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to activate their air defenses in the Damascus and Al-Sweida regions.

According to reports from Damascus, the Syrian air defenses were activated after several missiles were fired by the Israeli Air Force from the occupied Golan Heights at approximately 10:30 P.M. (local time) last night.

The reports said the Syrian air defenses were able to intercept some of the Israeli missiles; however, a number of them still managed to hit their intended targets along the administrative border of the Al-Sweida and Damascus governorates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Syrian Arab Army has not revealed the total number of casualties as of yet; however, early reports from Damascus indicate heavy damage to the targeted sites.

Israel’s attack on southern Syria last night comes just a few weeks after they launched a powerful assault on the eastern governorate of Deir Ezzor near the Iraqi border.

This aforementioned attack on Deir Ezzor and the border-city of Albukamal caused significant damage to several buildings in these areas, along with the death of a number of servicemen from the National Defense Forces (NDF).

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:







1



















1 Share