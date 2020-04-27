BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Syrian air defenses were activated last night when several Israeli missiles were fired from Lebanon into the southwestern part of the country.
The Syrian military reported that “our air defenses confronted the” Israeli hostile targets in the skies of Damascus and brought them down.”
According to a field source, the Israeli missiles were targeting the Sayyeda Zaynab District of Damascus, which is a popular destination for Muslims during Ramadan.
“The air defense forces responded to an Israeli missile attack in the sky of the southern countryside of the capital, Damascus,” a Syrian military source told Sputnik Arabic, saying that “the missile aggression was carried out by Israeli aircraft from the Lebanese airspace.”
The source confirmed, “The Syrian anti-aircraft were able to shoot down a number of missiles before they reached their targets, and work is underway to limit the damage .”
The security source stressed that the”the Israeli aggression was carried out by about 8 missiles and 5 of them were dropped before reaching its target.”
A video was later released by Al-Ikhbariya that showed the Syrian air defenses trying to bring down the Israeli missiles over southwestern Syria.
