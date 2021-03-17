BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 A.M.) – At approximately 11:35 P.M. (local time) last night, a number of missiles targeted the southern countryside of the Damascus Governorate, prompting the Syrian Armed Forces to activate their air defenses around Mezzeh Airport.

According to local reports, the Syrian Armed Forces confronted the missiles and managed to shoot down a number of them, while some of the other projectiles hit their intended targets over southern Damascus.

The reports said the missiles were fired from the occupied Golan Heights region, as they were monitored over the Bravo Line of the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

As shown in the first video below, the Syrian air defense forces confronted one of the enemy projectiles over the Damascus countryside, resulting in an explosion in the sky of the capital.

In the second video taken over the Syrian capital, the air defense forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) can be seen hitting the enemy projectile.

Despite the Syrian military’s accusations, the Israeli Ministry of Defense and their armed forces have yet to claim responsibility for these strikes last night.

It should be noted, however, that the Israeli Ministry of Defense and their armed forces rarely discuss strikes in Syria.

