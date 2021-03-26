BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Russian Spring (RusVesna.SU) YouTube channel released a video this week, showing the Russian Aerospace Forces targeting a site inside the southern countryside of Idlib.

The video, which is taken from attacking aircraft, can be seen flying over the targeted site before bombing the target inside the Idlib Governorate town of Banin.

According to the channel, the Russian Aerospace Forces used a FAB-500 bomb to attack the site, but it is not clear what group they were targeting, as the Ariha District of Idlib is controlled by a number of armed groups.

This attack by the Russian Aerospace Forces preceded their strikes on the Turkish border, which opposition activists said targeted a supply area near the Bab Al-Hawa border with Turkey.

The opposition activists accused Russia of killing six civilians during the attack, while also destroying humanitarian supplies that were to be distributed to the displaced in the Idlib Governorate.

Prior to this attack, the Syrian government accused the Turkish-backed militants of targeting the administrative capital of Aleppo from the western countryside of the city.

The Syrian government said the attack carried out by the Turkish-backed militants resulted in a number of casualties inside Aleppo city.

