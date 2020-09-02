BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Russian Channel One News released a video on August 31st that showed the Russian military patrolling the border of the Golan Heights in Syria.

The video, which was taken before the Israeli airstrikes on August 31st, showed the Russian military conducting their daily monitoring missions near the occupied areas.

The Russian military has been deployed along the border of the occupied Golan Heights since the Summer of 2018, when the Syrian Armed Forces reached a reconciliation agreement with the rebel factions in Daraa and Al-Quneitra.

Previously, the jihadists of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (previously Jabhat Al-Nusra) controlled the border after seizing the administrative capital of Al-Quneitra and several nearby towns.