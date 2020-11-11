BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – A unit consisting of 400 Russian military police arrived in Armenia on Wednesday, as they begin their peacekeeping mission in Karabakh.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, these military police will be deployed to a demilitarized zone in Karabakh, which they will monitor to ensure the peace between the Artsakh Defense Army and Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Video footage of the Russian Armed Forces arriving in Armenia was released on Wednesday, showing the newly dispatched troops and their military equipment landing inside the country.

Similar to their deployment in Syria, the Russian military police will conduct patrols along the lines of contact, while also meeting with the troops on both sides.

The deployment of the Russian peacekeeping troops to Karabakh comes just days after a tripartite meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Moscow.

Per the agreement in Moscow, the Armenian forces will withdraw from most of Karabakh, leaving only a small portion under the control of the Artsakh Defense Army.