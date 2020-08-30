BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Russian news portal, Top War, released video footage on Saturday of the August 28th interception of a U.S. military aircraft over the Black Sea.
“In the South, after receiving a signal about the target, which is heading to the state border, two Su-27 fighters took to the air over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. The pilots identified the target as a U.S. Air Force B-52 strategic bomber,” Top War reported.
In the nearly 30-second-long footage, the Russian Su-27 jet can be seen closely approaching the U.S. B-52 bomber, coming within 30 meters of the aforementioned aircraft, according the U.S. Air Force commander in Europe, General Jeffrey Harrigan.
The interception incident was later slammed by the U.S. Air Force chief as being ‘unsafe’, pointing out that the Russian jet came within 30 meters of the B-52.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.