BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – On Friday, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a devastating attack on the jihadist training camps in the northwestern region of Syria.

In two videos released on Friday, the Russian Aerospace Forces can be seen bombarding the jihadist camps in the forests of rural Idlib.

The first video shows the moment a Russian bomb hit the jihadist camp, which resulted in a powerful explosion.

Meanwhile, in the second video (below), the Russian Aerospace Force’s warplane can be seen flying at a high speed toward the Idlib countryside before striking the target and causing a massive explosion.

Furthermore, the Russian Armed Forces also carried out a rare ballistic missile strike west of Idlib city, hitting a site near the Idlib Central Prison.

According to a field sources in the Latakia Governorate, the Russian military launched the attack shortly after local spies revealed the location of the site.

