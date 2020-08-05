On 19 March, the United States successfully tested a common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB) on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. The test, according to the Pentagon, marked a “major milestone” in the US path to acquiring hypersonic weaponry.
The US Army has unveiled a new video of a March common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB) test in Hawaii. The new footage, presented at the annual Space and Missile Defence (SMD) Symposium, shows the moment the projectile hits its designated target in flight. It is not clear whether the missile was loaded with an explosive warhead.
Army Lieutenant General Thurgood, who presented the video, did not reveal the speed at which the missile travelled. However, the Pentagon previously stated that the weapon is capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 17.
The US has been stepping up its efforts to develop hypersonic weapons ever since Russia announced the successful development of a series of such armaments in 2018.
Since May, US President Donald Trump has made comments about a hypersonic missile that is “17 times faster” than any other missile.
Hypersonic weapons, capable of flying at rates greater than five times the speed of sound, are highly maneuverable and operate at varying altitudes. The US military plans to use them when there is a need to strike “high-value targets” hundreds and even thousands of miles away in a matter of minutes.
Army shows video of March 2020 Common-Hypersonic Glide Body flight test @SMDConference: pic.twitter.com/46fDDlGXKF
— CSIS Missile Defense (@Missile_Defense) August 4, 2020
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.