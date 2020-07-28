Earlier in the day, Mizan news agency reported a fuel tank explosion at a parking lot in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah that caused a conflagration in the area.

Sputnik presents footage of a massive fire that erupted at a parking lot in Kermanshah province in the west of Iran on Tuesday,

In the video, flames are seen engulfing trucks parked in the vicinity, with plumes of black smoke rising to the sky as firefighters battle the blaze.

The fire reportedly occurred due to a fuel tank explosion, Mizan news agency reported earlier in the day.

Source: Sputnik

