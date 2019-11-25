BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Heavy explosions were reported over the eastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this evening after unknown warplanes launched several airstrikes in the Al-Bab District.
According to the latest reports, at least a half dozen airstrikes targeted Al-Bab, while another three strikes targeted the Jarabulus District near the Turkish border.
#Syria #Aleppo #NorthernAleppo #NorthAleppo #NorthEastAleppo #NorthEasternAleppo
Another video from one of the many air strikes by unknown aircraft which targeted Areas near Al Bab including Al-Raa'i, Tarhin, Al-Amiriya, and Al-Burj. pic.twitter.com/4uTPb74q05
— /sg/ SOURIA GENERAL (@SyriaGeneral) November 25, 2019
Video footage released shortly after tonight’s airstrikes show heavy explosions over the Al-Bab countryside in eastern Aleppo.
#Syria #Aleppo #NorthEastAleppo #NorthEasternAleppo
VIDEO of the bombardment by Unknown Aircraft which targeted the #Terhin #ترحين Area north of Al Bab tonight#AlBab #Al_Bab pic.twitter.com/MnL1tYw51P
— /sg/ SOURIA GENERAL (@SyriaGeneral) November 25, 2019
