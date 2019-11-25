BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Heavy explosions were reported over the eastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this evening after unknown warplanes launched several airstrikes in the Al-Bab District.

According to the latest reports, at least a half dozen airstrikes targeted Al-Bab, while another three strikes targeted the Jarabulus District near the Turkish border.

Video footage released shortly after tonight’s airstrikes show heavy explosions over the Al-Bab countryside in eastern Aleppo.

