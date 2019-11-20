BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 A.M.) – The Israeli Air Force launched a heavy attack on southern Damascus this morning, hitting a number of sites inside the Beit Saber area.

According to a Syrian military source, their air defenses managed to shoot down seven of the 18 missiles that were fired by the Israeli Air Force from the southern border of Lebanon.

In the first video below, the Israeli air-to-surface missiles can be seen hitting their targets in the Beit Saber area of southern Damascus.

In the second video, the Syrian military’s air defenses can be seen successfully intercepting the Israeli air-to-surface missiles that were targeting southern Damascus this morning.

