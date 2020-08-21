BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – On Thursday, the Iranian media published a video clip of the stages of manufacturing, testing and launching of the “martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani” ballistic missile.
The new missile was reportedly manufactured locally in Iran and possesses a range of 1,400 km.
The Iranian Ministry of Defense also announced a naval cruise missile named “Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis”, with a range of over 1,000 km.
The ministry said that Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is a cruise missile capable of bypassing the enemy’s defense systems, and it is launched from the depths and will be provided to the naval forces soon.
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.