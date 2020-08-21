BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – On Thursday, the Iranian media published a video clip of the stages of manufacturing, testing and launching of the “martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani” ballistic missile.

The new missile was reportedly manufactured locally in Iran and possesses a range of 1,400 km.

The Iranian Ministry of Defense also announced a naval cruise missile named “Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis”, with a range of over 1,000 km.

The ministry said that Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is a cruise missile capable of bypassing the enemy’s defense systems, and it is launched from the depths and will be provided to the naval forces soon.