BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Video footage released by IRIB News and Mehr News showed the military ship that was allegedly hit by friendly fire during a naval exercise at the port of Jask, just off the Gulf of Oman on Sunday.
The ship appeared to be destroyed and smoke could be seen billowing into the sky.
At least 19 sailors have been confirmed dead by Iranian state media.
More than 15 people were injured.
According to local reports, the warship was destroyed another vessel was testing out new anti-ship technology and accidentally hit it.
In addition to the video above, which was confirmed by Iranian government, another clip showed the moment the Iranian warship was hit during exercises by the navy in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday.
However, it is worth pointing out that the Iranian authorities have denied the authenticity of the clip, saying that it was not accurate.
Credit: Ruptly, RT
