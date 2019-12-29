Fighting has reportedly broken out in the Ramla area, near Tripoli International Airport, on Saturday between forces loyal to Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) and General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).
Footage shows armed men belonging to forces loyal to the GNA preparing weapons, and gathering around military vehicles.
One of them claimed that they advanced towards Ramla and “started shelling them (LNA) with heavy weapons, then with machine guns, the men did a great job and did their duty today.”
The LNA, which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the UN-backed GNA in April, which eventually settled into a stalemate.
Turkish President Erdogan announced that he will present a bill on military deployment to next month, based on an invitation by the GNA.
Credit: Ruptly
