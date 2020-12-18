BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:35 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched a surprise attack on Thursday evening to capture two villages in the vicinity of ‘Ain ‘Issa, a key town in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

According to a report from the front, the Turkish-backed militants were initially successful against the Syrian Democratic Forces, as they managed to infiltrate their positions at the villages of Al-Jahbah and Al-Musharifah.

However, by the morning, the Syrian Democratic Forces managed to push the Turkish-backed militants out of these villages and reestablish control over the entire area.

In a video captured by RT Arabic, the Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkish-backed militants can be seen engaging in heavy clashes at the line of contact in the ‘Ain ‘Issa countryside.

Since this failed attack, the Turkish-backed militants have resorted to shelling the ‘Ain ‘Issa countryside, prompting many civilians to flee the area for safety.

The Turkish army and their allied militants have been targeting the ‘Ain ‘Issa countryside for several weeks now, despite a ceasefire agreement from October 2019, which stipulates that they would halt hostilities.