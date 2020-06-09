BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Media outlets released a video documenting the first moments of the crash of the U.S. S-130 along the runway of Al-Taji Military Airport, north of Baghdad.

An Iraqi security source said, yesterday evening, that four U.S. military personnel were wounded during the crash of an S-130 plane while it was landing at Taji Airport.

Video footage of the first moments after crash was released by the Rudaw News Agency earlier this morning:

اللحظات الأولى لاصطدام الطائرة الأميركية C130 في مدرج مطار #التاجي العسكري مساء أمس الأثنين pic.twitter.com/fML4arDfN0 — Rudaw عربية (@rudaw_arabic) June 9, 2020

As many as 16 military personnel were onboard the aircraft during its crash landing, the Iraqi authorities said.

In turn, the Pentagon said that the American military plane was derailed at the Iraqi Taji base.

