BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Lebanese and Israeli armed forces were involved in a brief border standoff after the latter reported that someone attempted to enter their territory from Lebanon.

According to the reports, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) deployed its tank to the border area, when they were confronted by a Lebanese Army units that was armed with RPGs.

UNIFIL forces arrived at the scene to deescalate the situation, but found themselves in between the guns of both the Lebanese and Israeli armed forces.

No gunfire was exchanged, but the brief confrontation was reminiscent of a previous event that occurred in the area a few months ago.

The UNIFIL forces were called to mediate between the two opposing troops at that time, resulting in a brief standoff along the border region.

