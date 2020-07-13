BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced this morning that its forces destroyed a stronghold of the Armenian army in the northwestern border region of Tuvuz.

Despite claims to the contrary, including reports about the Armenian military repelling an attempt by the Azerbaijani army’s attempt to establish points inside Armenia, the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense said their forces were successful.

In a video that has since been posted by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, smoke can be seen billowing from an Armenian military site along the border region.

