BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) launched a counter-attack in southern Karabakh on Tuesday to retake the ground they lost to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army attacked the Azerbaijani defenses along the southern front-lines, resulting in some advances after heavy clashes on Tuesday.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense did not specify where the advances were made, but video footage of the attack was released and shared on YouTube.

The footage shows the destruction of enemy forces in southern Karabakh, and also shows the fighters taking a position repulsed from the Azerbaijani troops.

Since the announcement about the counter-offensive, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has denied any advances by the Armenian troops.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their forces are in control of the situations at the northern and southern fronts, while also claiming new advances at Zenglan.

For their part, the Karabakh authorities did not confirm the withdrawal of their forces from Zenglan, but stated that fierce battles are taking place in the vicinity of the city, as well as the towns of Ishkhanadzor and Megnavan near the Armenian border.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev further said that the Azerbaijani forces destroyed four Armenian S-300 missile systems since the beginning of the recent escalation in Karabakh at the end of last month.