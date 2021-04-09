BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The YouTube channel, Russian Spring, posted a new video on April 7th that showed alleged Russian Air Force strikes on northwestern Syria.

According to the channel, “The Russian Aerospace Forces continue to destroy radical militants who violate the ceasefire in Syria.”

They further reported that “front-line Su-24 bombers from the Russian contingent in Syria attacked the discovered terrorist target belonging to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, located one kilometer southeast of the Basankul settlement. A militant training camp and several armored vehicles were destroyed.”

No further details about the operation were released.

