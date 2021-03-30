BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – On Monday, a pro-Syrian Arab Army (SAA) YouTube channel shared a short video of an air squadron flying over the ancient city of Palmyra (Tadmur) in the Homs Governorate.

In the short video, which is three seconds long, an air squadron consisting of Su-25 and Su-30 jets can be seen flying over Palmyra’s historical remains.

This flyover comes at a time when the Syrian Arab Army continues to carry out combing operations throughout the Homs, Hama and Deir Ezzor governorates.

The Syrian Army’s operation is targeting the remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization, as they have wreaked havoc in the Badiya Al-Sham region for several years.

