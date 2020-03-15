BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 P.M.) – Footage from Friday shows the aftermath of a US airstrike on the unfinished International Airport in Karbala.

Debris and rubble could be seen scattered on the ground of the area targeted by the strike, which reportedly left six dead, including three Iraqi soldiers, two police officers and a civilian.

According to the US military, the airstrike hit five weapon storage facilities allegedly operated by the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah, in response to a rocket attack that killed two US and one British soldiers at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, earlier on Wednesday.

Credit: Ruptly

