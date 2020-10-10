BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Anna News Agency visited the most contested city in Karabakh after the Azerbaijani forces captured Jebrail earlier this week.
According to Anna News, Martakert is the most dangerous frontline city in Nagorno-Karabakh, as the front line runs literally along its outskirts.
Therefore, instead of an air raid, artillery cannonade is constantly heard here. The opposing sides are trying to suppress each other’s firing points and the civilian population suffers from this.
Almost all residents left their homes in Martakert after the Azerbaijani forces began heavily bombarding the city.
With the announcement of a ceasefire last night after intense talks in Moscow, the city will remain a major front-line area if the clashes breakout between the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Karabakh.
Previously, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country’s forces would not stop their offensive until they capture the Karabakh region.
The humanitarian ceasefire is expected to begin on Saturday, October 10, per the Moscow agreement.
