BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:25 P.M.) – Two militant groups clashed in northern Idlib on Thursday when one of the jihadist group’s stormed the other’s positions because they refused to handover some members accused of committing crimes.

According to local reports, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham attacked Faylaq Al-Sham’s positions in the town of Kafr Takharim in a bid to capture members of the group accused of committing crimes against the jihadist faction.

Video footage of the clashes were captured by locals in northern Idlib today; the video shows smoke billowing from an area where the clashes took place.

Advertisements