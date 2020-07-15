BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Iranian media reported a fire at the southern port of Bushehr on Wednesday, stating that at least 7 ships were ablaze after its spread.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, while firefighters are currently putting out the fire, the blaze did not cause any casualties.

Video footage of the blast has since been shared on social media and several news channels. The footage shows smoke billowing from a ship after it caught on fire.

Advertisements