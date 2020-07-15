BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Iranian media reported a fire at the southern port of Bushehr on Wednesday, stating that at least 7 ships were ablaze after its spread.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, while firefighters are currently putting out the fire, the blaze did not cause any casualties.

Video footage of the blast has since been shared on social media and several news channels. The footage shows smoke billowing from a ship after it caught on fire.

Neil Barron
Neil Barron
2020-07-15 18:09

So they hate us so much they have to have instructions in English so they can communicate with themselves.
Give me a break. Fireman emblazoned on the Fireman’s back.
Sign going into the Port Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.
All pilots have to speak English to fly and Captain boats on this planet.
When you people grow up let me know in English.

