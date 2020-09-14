While more than 2 million hectares of forest have been consumed by the most recent wildfires in the United States, US President Donald Trump gave some rather confusing statements to the press during his visit to the west coast.
"They can explode" — Trump's attempt to explain how poor forest management leads to wildfires is totally beyond parody pic.twitter.com/8yYmJ7lR8O
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2020
Since the beginning of this year, wildfires in California alone have consumed almost an area the size of Connecticut.
There are currently more than 16,500 firefighters deployed across California and 28 major fires have been reported across the state.
While US President Donald Trump made poor land management responsible for the wildfires, governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have attributed the effects of climate change to the crisis.
The most recent wildfires have left 24 people dead and over 4,200 buildings destroyed. Thousands of citizens face regular power shut downs due to an increased risk of new fires.
