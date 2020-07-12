BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – A logistics supply convoy including four trucks came under attack by unknown assailants on Saturday night on the Samawah-Diwaniya highway in the south of the Middle Eastern country.
Videos and photos emerged online showing flames consuming three vehicles from the attacked US military convoy.
This viral video purportedly shows a logistic #US military convoy, including 2 fuel tankers and a cargo truck carrying a Hummer, on fire in Al Diwaniyah city in #Iraq. There has been no word on possible casualties. pic.twitter.com/r2Gy3QdUvD
— Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) July 11, 2020
According to a security source, militants on pickup trucks reached the column, forced it to stop, took Iraqi drivers out of the vehicles, and set the trucks on fire.
The attack on the military convoy, which was heading from Basra to a US base, lasted about six minutes.
The militants then left in an unknown direction, with no casualties reported, the source added.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.