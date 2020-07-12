BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – A logistics supply convoy including four trucks came under attack by unknown assailants on Saturday night on the Samawah-Diwaniya highway in the south of the Middle Eastern country.

Videos and photos emerged online showing flames consuming three vehicles from the attacked US military convoy.

This viral video purportedly shows a logistic #US military convoy, including 2 fuel tankers and a cargo truck carrying a Hummer, on fire in Al Diwaniyah city in #Iraq. There has been no word on possible casualties. pic.twitter.com/r2Gy3QdUvD — Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) July 11, 2020

According to a security source, militants on pickup trucks reached the column, forced it to stop, took Iraqi drivers out of the vehicles, and set the trucks on fire.

The attack on the military convoy, which was heading from Basra to a US base, lasted about six minutes.

The militants then left in an unknown direction, with no casualties reported, the source added.

Source: Sputnik

